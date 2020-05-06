Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Digerati Technologies (NYSE:DTGI) Financial Review

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $650.52 million 1.99 $20.11 million $0.74 49.04 Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.21 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 2.61% 6.95% 3.61% Digerati Technologies -49.72% N/A -72.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Digerati Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, Showcase, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

