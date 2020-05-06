Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.54.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $686.11 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $242.23 and a 12 month high of $704.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.81 and its 200-day moving average is $422.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

