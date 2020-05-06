Shine Corporate (ASX:SHJ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.76 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), 2,379 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.78 ($0.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Shine Corporate Company Profile (ASX:SHJ)

Shine Corporate Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and Emerging Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides medical negligence, public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shine Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.