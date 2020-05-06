Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

