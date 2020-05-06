Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54, 27,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,093,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seadrill by 2,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seadrill by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Seadrill by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.
Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)
Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.
