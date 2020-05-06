Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54, 27,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,093,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 87.82%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seadrill by 2,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seadrill by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Seadrill by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

