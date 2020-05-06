Saybrook Capital NC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saybrook Capital NC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,282.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

