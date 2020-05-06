SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SAP opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

