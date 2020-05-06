Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) CEO Mahesh Aditya Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 127,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,127.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 118,502 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

