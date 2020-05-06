Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €88.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAYN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.82 ($93.98).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €59.09 ($68.71) on Monday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.78.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.