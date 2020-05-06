SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHYY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

