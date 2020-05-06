Sally Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of 420% compared to the average volume of 721 call options.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

