S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.30 ($30.58).

S&T stock opened at €20.34 ($23.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a fifty-two week high of €26.18 ($30.44).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

