RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) Shares Down 6.1%

RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 3,470,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 908,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.95 million for the quarter.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.