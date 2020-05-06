Robert Gendron Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $101,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

