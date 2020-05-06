Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director Richard Heyer Purchases 2,000 Shares

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RNST stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. Renasant Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Renasant by 1,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

