Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.
Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $52.22.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.
