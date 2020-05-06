Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

