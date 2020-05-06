Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Trading 7.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $72.48, 281,074 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 276,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

