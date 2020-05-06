Raymond James Upgrades Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to “Outperform”

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.17.

TSE:CG opened at C$12.50 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.14.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

