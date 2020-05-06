Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

