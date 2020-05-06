Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €473.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €473.00 ($550.00) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €410.00 ($476.74) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €517.50 ($601.74).

Rational stock opened at €407.00 ($473.26) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €467.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €626.50. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

