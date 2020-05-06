Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Up 13.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.51, approximately 2,221,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 928,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $214,018. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,161,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $19,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rambus by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 589,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $7,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.