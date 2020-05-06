Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.62, 41,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 57,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

