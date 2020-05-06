Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Decreased by B. Riley

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $9,336,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $5,114,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

