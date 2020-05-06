Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Alan Colowick Sells 840 Shares of Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $50,458.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Colowick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Alan Colowick sold 6,660 shares of Principia Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.66. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $75.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $17,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 123,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,191,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

