Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.47. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 2,556,372 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,777,000 after buying an additional 317,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after buying an additional 77,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,738,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.