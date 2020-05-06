POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AUCOY opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

