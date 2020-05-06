Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NASDAQ:NVZMY) Critical Analysis

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Polarityte shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Polarityte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polarityte has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Polarityte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVOZYMES A/S/S 2 2 1 0 1.80 Polarityte 1 2 3 0 2.33

Polarityte has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,703.71%. Given Polarityte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polarityte is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Profitability

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Polarityte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVOZYMES A/S/S 21.08% 26.90% 14.94% Polarityte -1,636.46% -169.50% -131.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Polarityte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.40 $511.00 million N/A N/A Polarityte $5.65 million 5.77 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.23

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Polarityte.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

