PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of PNM Resources worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in PNM Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 35.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 357,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

