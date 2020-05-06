PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

