PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PNC opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 810.6% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

