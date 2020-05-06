Platinum Asia Investments (ASX:PAI) Trading Down 1.5%

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd (ASX:PAI)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.97 ($0.68) and last traded at A$0.97 ($0.68), 215,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of $350.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.01.

Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile (ASX:PAI)

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

