Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Purchases 21,015 Shares

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,591.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,995 shares in the company, valued at C$347,793.66.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pivot Technology Solutions alerts:

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,030.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,297.01.

On Monday, April 20th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,902.15.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,204.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$30,471.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$30,274.21.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,288.70.

Shares of PTG opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$405.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.