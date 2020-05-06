Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Buys 21,000 Shares of Stock

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,288.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,288.70.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$29,591.22.

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$29,030.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,297.01.

On Monday, April 20th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,902.15.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,204.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$30,471.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$30,274.21.

PTG stock opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.57. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$405.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

