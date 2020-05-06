Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Acquires 20,315 Shares of Stock

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,902.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,520 shares in the company, valued at C$224,103.70.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,591.22.

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,030.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,297.01.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,204.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,471.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,274.21.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,288.70.

TSE PTG opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

