Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Buys 21,015 Shares of Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Stock

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,471.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,945.25.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,591.22.

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,030.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,297.01.

On Monday, April 20th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,902.15.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,204.84.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,274.21.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,288.70.

Pivot Technology Solutions stock opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.11.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

