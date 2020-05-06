Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.96. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 2,192,160 shares.

The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Securities lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 376,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 93,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market cap of $589.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

