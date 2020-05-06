Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.81%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HBNC. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

