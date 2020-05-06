Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Glenn Gary Cohen Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.