Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

