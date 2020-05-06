Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Photronics posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Photronics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

