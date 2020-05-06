PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PG&E shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 6,580,959 shares trading hands.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PG&E by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

