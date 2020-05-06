PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,924.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

