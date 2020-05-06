Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Up 6.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $39.94, 944,005 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 593,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETS. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,685,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,334 shares of company stock worth $1,473,380 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $777.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Petmed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

