Perdoceo Education Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,654% compared to the average daily volume of 69 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $897.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

