Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Trading Up 4.9%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 1,757,099 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,588,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.