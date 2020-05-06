Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Trading Up 4.9%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 1,757,099 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,588,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.61.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.00.
About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
