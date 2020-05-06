Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Cineworld Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.38 ($3.49).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 55.82 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.95.

In related news, insider Eric (Rick) Hartley Senat purchased 423,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £101,618.40 ($133,673.24). Also, insider Anthony Herbert Bloom purchased 839,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £235,117.12 ($309,283.24).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

