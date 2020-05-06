Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 93.63 ($1.23).
LON:RTN opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.05. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
