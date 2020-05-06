Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 93.63 ($1.23).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

LON:RTN opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.05. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Group will post 2143.9999627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.