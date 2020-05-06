Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

