Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.